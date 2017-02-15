President Trump, Netanyahu holds joint conference

task Isreal to hold on to settlement

The US President Donald Trump has said he will work very hard to deliver a “great” peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

He said this during a joint press conference with Isreali Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Washington.

Trump told his visitor that both sides would have to make compromises adding that the Palestinians must directly negotiate the peace agreement.

On the disputed settlement, he enjoined Mr Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit”.

“The United States will encourage a peace, and really a great peace deal. We’ll be working on it very diligently,” Trump said. “But it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement.”

To achieve that deal, the President said, “The Israelis are going to show some flexibilty” and “they have to show they really want to make a deal.”

For the Palestinians, he said, “You can talk about flexibility there, too,” saying they “have to get rid of some of the hate that they’re taught from a very young age.”

Trump also signaled that Arab countries would be invited to help with negotiations to “make it easier” to achieve a peace deal. “I also believe that we’re going to have other players at a very high level and I think it might make it easier on Palestinians and others.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised that the major problem between the Palestinian and Israeli is the failure for the Palestinian to respect the right and recognise the jews.

Netanyahu, who has served four terms as his country’s PM over two decades, is having the first deal with a Republican president in the White House.

Netanyahu’s meeting with Donald Trump on Wednesday for the first time as president, despite the pair knowing each other since the 1980s, would bring new opportunities to the two countries.

On Michael Flynn, NSA resignation on Tuesday, Trump lashed out on the media for treating Flynn unfairly by releasing information about him.