Privatization: Group task Ambode on water

By Lanre Adesanya

The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth,Nigeria in commemoration of World water day, early hours of Wednesday in a peaceful protest, laid siege on the road leading to the Lagos House to demand reversal of government privatisation policy on water in Lagos state.

Scores of placards wielding individuals piqued by the seemingly anti masses policy, stated their disdain.

“Our water,our right,no to privatization. “Lagos not for sale.”Oga Ambode, water is for people,not for project.”PPP- Picking the Pockets of the Poor.” PPP will lead to job losses.”Ambode support your people,not corporate project.”Water is a common good,not a commodity.”

The group’s spokesperson, Phillip Jakpor presented their petition to a group delegated by the executive led by the Commissioner for the Environment Dr. Babatunde Adejare, Special Adviser Civic Engagement, Mr. Kehinde Joseph, Special Adviser Community and Communication Mr. Kehinde Bamgbetan and others.

Adejare who shares the grieve of the protesters noted that, government is not out to privatize water, but the amount needed to cater for that is huge.

“Government was not embarking on a total privatization scheme, bearing in mind the importance of water to live.

“Exploring the Public Private Partnership approach to tackle the costly venture, which is clearly too much for government to bear even with the whole accruals available.

According to him,water treatment plants are currently being overhauled to engender hygienic water for all and it is gulping up to N70m already, that informs why investors need be involved as partners with government to less the burden.