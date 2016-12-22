Rangers FC declared  star player missing

By Esther Egbe

Board of Rangers International Football Club Enugu has declared His star player, Chisom Egbuchulam missing/ Awol.

A statement by the Director Media and Public Relations of Rangers Fc, Foster Chime, said the Board’s position is that the Tunisian club, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel has illegally poached/ stolen Rangers Fc player, Chisom Egbuchulam and Rangers FC have not agreed any terms with Etoile Sportive Du Sahel.

National Daily gathered that Rangers Fc did not give any official permission to Chisom Egbuchulam to travel to Tunisia or approval to leave his primary area of assignment.

Rangers Fc officially received letter of interest on Chisom Egbuchulam which was replied and communicated to Etoile Sportive Du Sahel accordingly.

The club maintains that Chisom Egbuchulam can only be transferred for a fee of five hundred thousand dollars and still remains bonafide Rangers player till January, 2018. Rangers board also warns, other interested clubs including Etoile Sportive Du Sahel to steer clear of their player, Chisom Egbuchulam, but should open appropriate official.

Communications channels with Rangers Fc if interested in the player rather than circumventing the extant and stipulated NFF, CAF and FIFA rules to Poach our player.

Rangers Intl Fc Enugu have already officially communicated NFF, CAF and FIFA on the stealing/poaching of our player, Chisom Egbuchulam by Etoile Sportive Du Sahel of Tunisia, and warned that the club is ready to invoke all means at its disposal to protect her player from this unwanton act.

But according to the highest goal scorer, he didn’t it not true,his club management knows about everything moves that was made.