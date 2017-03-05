Remo Stars coach sees MFM FC as great rival

By Esther Egbe

Technical Adviser of Remo Stars FC, Osho Fatai has indicated that the MatchDay 12 fixture between Mountain of Fire Miracles and Ministry Football Club and the Sky Blue Stars is always a game of rivalry.

Speaking ahead of the match Osho flashes back at previous encounters and indicated that the rivalry between both sides will continue going into Sunday’s game,he told National Daily.

This will be the first time both teams will be playing each other in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

National Daily gathered that both sides have met 5 times in all competitions with both teams winning a game each and have both played out a 1-1 in the remaining games drawn.

“There is a great rivalry between both teams right from my first stint as the Coach of the team, it continued while I left and it’s still on till date.”

“Fans of both teams will really enjoy the game at the stadium on Sunday because of their style of play and am sure the both teams will definitely put up a big show.”

Speaking about their position, Coach Osho feels they must look at the table because looking at the table now weakens the team.

“We are not looking at our position will weaken us and we will begin to look at how we can leave that position, what we are actually looking at is to play each game as it comes and once we start winning, there will be a time we will look at the table and smile.” Osho disclosed.