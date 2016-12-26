REVEALED: Aguero’s priceless response to Man City fining him for being late

Frank Lampard has revealed Sergio Aguero would often pick up fines for turning up late for training and that he didn’t care about the punishments.

The Argentine has developed into one of the best strikers in the Premier League since moving to City from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, scoring 112 league goals in that period.

He told Sky Sports: “At Chelsea I can’t remember who picked up the most fines for being late to training] but I will jump to Manchester City. Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn’t care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.”

“‘[The coaches would say] right you’re fined’ and he would say ‘okay, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I’ll score a hat-trick and everyone will be happy’.”