REVEALED: Buhari’s mother had 28 children

President Muhammadu Buhari is the last born of the 28 children his mother had. The president’s only surviving elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya, revealed this.

Also, Rakiya says she speaks with the president daily and he is in high spirit. The 84-year-old urged Nigerians to pray for the president’s recovery, saying the being “a mortal (Buhari) is bound to fall ill or even die “at any time his Creator wishes’’.

“I just returned from the lesser Hajj and even while in Saudi Arabia I was communicating with him everyday,” Rakiya popularly called Amadodo told NAN.

She said while in Saudi Arabia, she communicated with him every ten hours”

“We were 28 from our mother late Hajiya Zulaihatu who died in 1992, but Buhari was her last born” she said.