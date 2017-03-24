Revealed: London attacker’s Stepfather is Nigerian

Further investigations into London attacker, Khalid Masood, has shown that his step father is of Nigerian descent.

Reports in England say Masood’s mother had married one Philip Ajao, who she lives with in the tiny village of Trelech, Carmarthenshire with a population of 745.

The Sun reports that Masood, was born Adrian Russel before adopting his mother’s husband’s name, Ajao.

His mother, Janet Ajao, is said to spend her time listening to classic music with her 77-year-old husband and tending on her chickens as well as working on her crafts.

She reportedly refused to comment on her son’s actions when a uniformed officer visited the house. She is said to be ‘too upset to make any comment on anything at the moment’. She was also said to have said she wanted to be left alone.