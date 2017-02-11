Rivers shuts down Chinese firm over air pollution

Rivers state government has reportedly shut down a Chinese company allegedly responsible for the presence of soot in the atmosphere around Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs.

This was disclosed in a statement credited to the state’s Commissioner of Information and Communication, Austin Tam-George, a member of the Task Force set up by the state government to tackle the situation.

“This is to inform the public that a Chinese construction company, named CGC, located on the Obirikwere-Airport Link Road has been shut down on Friday, the 10th of February, 2017, by the Rivers State Task Force on the Black Soot.

The Asphalt plant was found to be producing thick black smog out of the furnace in the process of burning Asphalt, heavily polluting the air.

The Asphalt plant was immediately shut down by the task force. All the directors of the company will be prosecuted according to the law.