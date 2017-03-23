RRS rescues man hit by vehicle

By OKOSUN DENNIS

If not for the quick intervention of men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) bikers of the Lagos Police Command, an unidentified man would have been dead.

The man hit by vehicle was rescued and resuscitated in the hospital after he was knocked down by vehicle.

The man was said to have been hit in the early hours of this morning by a car as he attempted to cross the road around Ile Zik inward Old Abeokuta-Agege Expressway.