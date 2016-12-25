Sambisa freed of Booko Haram, Buhari declares

In a state house press statement Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the Nigerian Army troops on the capture of Sambisa Forest in the northeastern part of Nigerian.

“I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage, and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero,” which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest,” said President Buhari.

The President said he was informed by the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General T.Y. Buratai, that the camp fell at about 1:35 pm on Friday, December 23 and that the terrorists no longer have a place to hide.

President Buhari urged the troops to sustain the momentum by also ensuring that the terrorists are made to face justice and called on Nigerians to support the armed forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all terrorists hiding among the populace.

“Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them. I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible,” said President Buhari.