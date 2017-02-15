Saraki, Dogara, others off to London to visit Buhari

The raging political pilgrimage to London, United Kingdom, by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, has continued unabated despite assurances by the Presidency that Buhari is set to return to the country.

Joining the legion of visitors to see President Buhari who is now on indefinite vacation overseas, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubkar Bukola Saraki, this Wednesday , left the country for London, leading a delegation of four members of the National Assembly to visit President Buhari in the United Kingdom.

Other members of the delegation include: Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Hon. Lasun Yusuf Deputy Speaker, and Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

President Buhari had proceeded on a day-10 vacation to the UK which elapsed on Monday, February 6, 2017, but failed to resume duty. Thereafter, President Buhari wrote to the Senate on the eve of resumption that he will be staying back in London to complete some required tests. It was reported that the President requested for indefinite vacation.