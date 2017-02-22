Saraki, Dogora meet Osinbajo over 60-day ultimatum on “ease of doing business” laws

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogora yesterday met with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo over a deadline of 60 days given the National Assembly to pass specific laws that will make it easier for investors to do business in Nigeria.

Saraki hinted on the ultimatum while speaking at an expanded meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said working with the executive branch of government would make it easier to achieve results.

Speaking on the parley, Saraki said: “I think meeting and working together with the executive will make it much easier.

“This is a strong message for investors out there who are coming in. And we have given ourselves timelines.

“We have been given 60 days for some specific bills to be passed and we hope and promised that we will do that on our own part.

“Is a good initiative and it will go a long way to improve business environment.”

He explained that some of the issues about bordering on business environment were addressed through policies and pointed out that some of them require legislation, making them to consider what their responsibility should be.

Saraki said the legislature would look at ways to ease access to credit and improve credit bureau transactions, adding, “These are some of the bills we need to pass in order to improve the business environment.”

In a chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate President gave an insight into some of the bills that would be passed.

“One is the area of access to credit, there are two of them in particular, Credit Bureau Bill and Collateral Transactions Security, those are the two we are working on to ensure its passed as soon as possible,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions that the National Assembly had succumbed to an ultimatum

given by a government committee to pass the pass the bills.

He said: “No no no. Whether executive or legislature, we are all working for one government and for our people.

“You see, they are already doing things that we are already doing but this is to ensure there is no duplication.

“We are all setting for ourselves deadlines. Some of them have already been passed by the Senate and the House has passed but there are some they are interested in which we also have. We are not fighting here.”