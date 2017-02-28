Scores escape death as Air Peace tyre bursts during take-off

About a 105 passengers onboard a 737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace escaped serious injuries yesterday, Monday 27 as the aircraft tyre burst while preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, National Daily gathered was heading for Abuja when the incident occurred, forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

When contacted, the airline’s spokesman, Christian Iwarah confirmed the incident, but added that no serious damage was done to the aircraft and no passenger was injured.

He said, “The incident happened around 11am as the aircraft was about to take off. The pilot immediately turned around and the passengers were disembarked. Another aircraft was provided for them and I can confirm to you that they arrived in Abuja safely a few hours ago.”

However, when contacted on the safety implication, the General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, said he was yet to confirm if the incident had been filed with the regulatory authority.

He, however, noted that the pilot acted according to the standard and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Air Peace is one of Nigeria’s domestic airlines with about twelve aircrafts, and just got delivery of a new a 114-capacity Boeing 737-500 last week.