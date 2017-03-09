Seaman’s journey from leave to dismissal

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The Nigerian Navy has dismissed a rating found in possession of 14.55 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp) while on leave in Birnin Kebbi.

The suspect, ex-Seaman Smorg H. Umar, has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command for prosecution.

According to the Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Apapa, Lt. Elizabeth Ibrahim said in Lagos on Wednesday that the officer was dismissed after he was found guilty of the offence.

National Daily learnt that On June 7, 2016, Umar (X13555) was arrested for being in possession of about 14.55kg of illicit substance suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

“The ex-rating was summarily tried and the legal review of the trial indicated that the accused was properly charged and due process was complied with during the trial.

“He was found guilty and the sentence of dismissal was awarded to him for peddling of illicit drugs.

“Accordingly, the ex-rating was handed over to the NDLEA for necessary action.

The Navy, however, warned that any member of the public that transacts business with the dismissed personnel, does that at its own risk.

National Daily further gathered that Umar was arrested with the illicit drugs while on annual vacation at Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.