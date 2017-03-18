Sen. Akpabio calls out MURIC angry over Magu’s rejection

Minority Leader Sen. Godswill Akpabio has denied making a statement a pan-Islamic organisation credited to him in the wake of the Senate rejection of EFCC’s Ag. Chair Ibrahim Magu.

The Muslim Rights Congress had quoted Akpabio as saying, “Magu wants us to confirm him so he can use some of us for pepper soup.”

“The devilish intent of the sponsors is to paint the Senate Minority Leader in bad light before Nigerians,”said Akpabio’s media aide in a press release Saturday .

“We would want MURIC to disclose the location where Akpabio purportedly made the statement, the audience he addressed and also provide a record of the interaction before Nigerians would take them and their infantile claim serious.”

According to the statement, the record of proceedings in the Senate on the day Magu was screened, streamed live, had no footages of the scenes where the former governor made such statement.

“We challenge Mr Ishaq Akintola, who claimed to be the director of this group to go beyond mere allegation in order to please his pay master, but should go a step further by providing proofs to buttress his wild and unfounded allegations.”

The Oloyede-led group has been most outspoken on governance and political issues it believes are in the interest on Muslims in Nigeria.

Even in his informal moments, Akpabio,the aide said,would get that flippant.