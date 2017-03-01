Service Chiefs, NSA brief Acting President Osinbajo on security 

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, Minister for Defence and the service Chiefs on Wednesday met with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, to update on the security situation in the country.

National Daily learnt that the briefing centred on the killings in southern Kaduna, cattle rustling, Boko Haram insurgency and armed banditry.

At the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonishakin, and other service chiefs; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as well as the Honourable Minister of Defence, Brig Gen Mansur Dan- Alli.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, expressed appreciation to the President for releasing fund that has helped to decimate Boko Haram insurgents and other security threats across the country.

Mansur added, “The ongoing operation in the North East has recorded tremendous success and has led to restoration of normalcy in most parts of the affected areas. The current strategy being adopted involved the simultaneous conduct of consolidation and stabilisation cases so as to enable the civil authorities take lead role as quickly as possible.

“Our troops in conjunction with the vigilante groups successfully conducted clearance operations in villages and Boko Haram camps which led to the recovery of weapons and communication equipment as well as apprehension of many suspects. This is being supported by continuous aerial surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force so as to ensure that terrorists do not regroup.

“A number of the terrorists have surrendered to our troops and currently, rehabilitation and deradicalisation process for this category of Boko Haram terrorists and other rescued persons is ongoing.

National Daily gathered that over 20,000 persons mostly women and children held hostage by the terrorists were rescued during clearance operations in addition to other high profile Boko Haram members.

Among others, the briefing included arms procurement, strategic and operational decision that led to decapitation of Boko haram

“In other to sustain the tempo of the counter insurgency operation in the North Eeast, the present administration had recently procured modern equipment to enhance the combat effectiveness of our armed forces.

“Mine-resistance ambush patrol vehicles, one 20mm Motors and ammunition were being procured by the Nigerian Army. Also, some patrol boats and other platforms have been ordered by the Nigerian Navy for outpost at Lake Chad Basin while contract for helicopters from Russia for the Nigerian Air Force has been awarded and approval for addition four of MI 35 are being awaited,” he added.

“With regards to the situation in Southern part of Kaduna State, peace talk is currently ongoing to address the current clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the communities.

“The activities of cattle rustlers and armed bandits generally in the entire North West have been significantly reduced. Efforts and peace talks to put an end to this cattle rustling and armed banditry in communities in Zamfara and Katsina State have successfully resulted in the handover of various weapons to troops in the states.

“Bandits from an area in Zamfara State handed over 234 dane guns, 94 locally made pistols,

25 locally made revolvers, 17 locally made multi mural pistols, 10 locally made double barrel, 11 AK47 and five machine guns in addition to the ones collected in Kastsina recently,” he stated.