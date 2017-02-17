Sheriff can’t lead PDP – Fayose, BoT

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and PDP Governors Forum have declared that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff cannot lead the party which has been under intense squabbles over party leadership.

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, also Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, had made the declaration on behalf of PDP governors in Abuja this Friday , reaction to the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal judgment which upheld Modu Sherriff as national chairman of the party.

Fayose had contended: “… the outcome of the Port Harcourt Court of Appeal that reinstated Sheriff against the will of the people, is nothing but a rape of our democracy.

“If the people truly symbolizes what a party is, then, the machination of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last.

“We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail. Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied.

“The party will appeal the judgement as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice, however we plead with our members, leaders and supporters to calm down as we keep hope alive.

“If this is a price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug.”

He added that the party organs would meet soon and take concrete steps and decisions on the way forward.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, also said that organs of the party would soon meet on the judgement, saying that the governors, the BoT, and other organs of the PDP “are behind Makarfi and its committee.”