Sheriff on APC decimation mission in PDP, Supreme Court will throw him out – Wike declares

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the Court of Appeal authenticated National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Alli Modu Sheriff, as a mole in the party.

The Governor alleged that Sheriff is planted in the party by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to decimate the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He described the loss by Makarfi at the Court of Appeal to Sheriff as a temporary setback.

Wike told Thisday, “As far as I am concerned, you may say it is complicated but I will rather say it is a temporary setback because I don’t like commenting on all these judgments but I know that this is not the final bus stop; the final bus stop is the Supreme Court.

“Obviously, we reject the judgment. Sheriff is a mole in the party and so if it were a situation you know it is someone who has the interest of the party talking, then you begin to see how you can move from there.

“Having identified that the mole has been working for APC, it will be difficult for any right-thinking politician to say oh, let us allow him, it will be very, very difficult.

“We are going on appeal; we will take a major decision after the final appellate court that is, the Supreme Court has given its verdict, so I am not worried.

“I know that in politics this is the way it goes, you don’t expect things to be smooth all the time. Sometimes it is rough; it will threaten you and sometimes it enables you to know that this is the type of human beings you are working with so you can know the kind of characters they are made of.

“Luckily, it was not a unanimous judgment, it was a split decision of two to one; you can appreciate the fact that there is still hope as we go to the Supreme Court

“There is nothing to reconcile because everybody has seen his actions so you don’t need anybody to tell you that he is a mole; even those who are parading him, you can see the characters, you can see how they romance with the ruling party.

“He is not going to work for the party; rather he wants to see that the party is decimated before 2019.”