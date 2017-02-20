Sheriff plans PDP national convention, says Fayose speaks for no one

Makarfi faction meet in Abuja today

The crisis in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still raging, as non of the two factions is ready to back down, even as they return to the trenches to solidify their positions

It is just a matter of days and the next line of action of Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party will be disclosed, as the group has summoned an emergency meeting for today in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital which it described as a must-attend by all stakeholders of the faction.

On its part, the Sen Ali Modu Sheriff faction has hinted of plans to hold a national convention to pick national executive members for the party, which will in turn trickle down to the state’s, which also have factional executives.

It is still unclear at the moment what may finally become of the PDP following the Court of Appeal judgement on Friday that declared Senator Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party.

The spokesperson of the sacked faction of PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who announced the notice of the emergency meeting indicated that those invited to the meeting are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly members, former governors of PDP, former ministers under the platform of the PDP, former National Assembly members and party elders.

The group is expected to take a decision on its next line of action after the verdict of Port Harcourt Division of the court of Appeal annulled the May 21, 2016 national convention that produced the Caretaker Committee.

Already, the faction has given indications that it will not submit to the leadership of Sen Sheriff, as it has rejected the judgment, and declared its intention to head to the Supreme Court.

According to Adeyeye, invited members have to attend the meeting scheduled for Abuja, “unfailingly as crucial party matters will be discussed.”

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court sanctioned authentic chairman of PDP, Sheriff, on Saturday said he would organise a national convention of the party within the shortest time.

He said the convention is necessary because it would afford interested party members the opportunity to aspire for different national positions.

He said, “All the leaders of the party will be consulted between now and the next one week and we will come out with a firm roadmap that will lead to successful convention. I can assure you that within the shortest possible time we will organise a successful national convention so that people can aspire for whatever positions they want.

“Regarding the ruling of the Appeal Court on Friday, I want to assure that nobody is victor and no one is a loser. In fact, I have spoken to almost all the people that are affected by the court decision and assured them of my readiness to work with them to ensure that the party returns as one family”, he said.

Reacting on his rejection as the party chairman by Governor Ayodele Fayose, who spoke on behalf of PDP Governors’ Forum, Sheriff said that the Ekiti State governor does not have the right to speak for anyone in the party.