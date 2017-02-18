Sheriff writes IG over reopening of PDP national secretariat

As Bode George, others kick

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff the National Chairman of PDP has written a letter to Inspection General of Police over sealed PDP national secretariat.

Senator Sheriff wrote IG after the judgement given in Port Harcourt by the Court of Appeal, which reinstate him as the authentic Chairman of the major opposition party.

He also declared that “The judgement is for lasting peace in Peoples Democratic Party”.

He called on IG to reopen the Secretariat for preparation of next National convention of the party; charges every members of PDP to give room for peace and allow the party executives strategies for national convention, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun state gubernatorial elections.

He then call on Senator Ahmed Makarif and his co travellers to give peace a chance in the interest of the party. He concluded by saying “today’s judgement is for peace, no looser, no winner”

However a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has expressed shock at the Court of Appeal judgement in Port Harcourt, which affirmed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the PDP.

George said the development showed that “democracy has been murdered”

“I was shocked. Shocked is the minimum I could say. It is worse than being shocked.

“My immediate conclusion was that this is the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.

“My spirit has never been this dampened”, he added.

George said court justices had murdered democracy for setting aside the convention held in Port Harcourt where the National Caretaker Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was appointed.

He insisted that the Makarfi Committee can only be removed by the same National Convention which gave birth to it.

“Our National Convention from what we were told was set aside. National Convention decisions set aside?

“I leave that to the political pundits to analyse. But for whatever it is, it is a very dark day for democracy. This is a very sad day.

“The party that was in government, very well established, the most populous political party in the whole of Africa being decimated and reduced to Sheriff as its Chief Manager.”