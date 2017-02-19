Shun acts that breed disunity, crisis – Ambode tells Christians

CAN lauds Gov, says Lagos progressing despite recession

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode enjoined Christians to continue to make conscious efforts to sustain the peaceful atmosphere across the country, urging them to also refrain from acts capable of breeding division and igniting avoidable crisis.

The Governor, who spoke at the 2017 Inter-Denominational Divine Service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos, said he was absolutely convinced that the success stories his administration has recorded so far were made possible by the collective prayers of all Lagosians and more importantly the relatively peaceful atmosphere that has prevailed within the State over time.

“Every situation whether good or bad requires prayers. For us in Lagos State, we have been truly blessed.

“Indeed, we have enjoyed His grace which has enabled us as a State, to experience unprecedented breakthroughs inspite of economic recession.

“For instance, a lot of investments and new businesses have come into our State in the last twenty-one (21) months and there are many more in the process.”