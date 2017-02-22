Sodomy: Court sentences man to 2 years imprisonment, 12 strokes of the cain for defiling boy

A Gwagwalada Upper Area Court on Wednesday convicted a man who defiled a 10-year-old boy, sentencing him to two years imprisonment.

In addition, the 40-year-old driver, Mansir Mohammed, would be flogged 12 strokes of cane for the offence.

The judge, Alhaji Alhassan Kusherki, ordered that the convict should be flogged at a designated public place to serve as deterrent to others that would want to indulge in such act.

Kusherki explained that the punishment was necessary because of unlawfully having sexual knowledge with a minor.

He said in his judgement, “Based on his plea which he said it is true, I hereby convict him on same offence. Such acts ought not to be prevalent in the society. You are supposed to be among God fearing people.

“This punishment will make him have a rethink and it will serve as deterrent to others. You are hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment or you pay a fine of N50, 000,” he said.

The judge also said that the sum of N5,250 be paid to the victim as medical expenses.

It was learnt that the convicted man had sexual knowledge of the minor in Angwan Dodo in Gwagwalada on the 14th February, 2017.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Abdullah Tanko, said the act was committed five times before the convict was caught.