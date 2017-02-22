Soldier disappears in gunfight with Militants in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that one of its soldier went missing during a gunfight with militants in the Lagos creeks. Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, spokesman of the 81 Division, in a statement, said the incident happened after troops “came under heavy ambush during routine patrol of Lagos creeks”.

He dismissed claim that the missing soldier was kidnapped.

“I will like to state that no officer was kidnapped.

“However, while on routine patrol of the creeks around Abule-Ado, Festac Town area in Lagos, troops came under heavy gunfire in an ambush.

“They were able to fight their way out of the ambush during which the said officer got missing-in-action (MIA).

“Efforts are ongoing in search of the missing personnel.

“Troops remain resilient and focused in search of their MIA colleague.”

He urged members of the public to furnish the army with useful information on the missing officer and assured residents of their continued safety.