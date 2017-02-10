SOS children village honour mothers

By Adedeji Adeyemi Fakorede

SOS children’s villages the worlds largest charity organization in Nigeria welcomed her president Mr Siddhartha Kaul and also honoured mothers in the charity house who served for over ten years with the mother gold ring award.

After spending time with SOS children and mothers in the village, Kaul enthusiastically spoke of the SOS Family based model of care “the SOS model of providing care for children without parental care is one of the best, as they are still in a family setting within their own country”, he said.

He further stated that he hopes that more people learn about their programs and give them support.

Earlier in his welcome address the board chairman SOS Nigeria Mr Sylvester Egbodaghe represented by the board secretary Dr.Micheal Izeachi said mothers who are honoured today are dedicated and upright in the discharge of their duties and have served the organization for ten years in discharging their duties as mothers to children in the

village.

He further stated that SOS Nigeria is set to tackle the contemporary challenges facing children in Nigeria and to help them grow and fit in into the society.

The permanent secretary ministry of Youth and Social development Lagos state Mr Muri Okunola pledges the ministry support to the SOS family and said the with the state government child abuse prohibition act that it will help to eradicate the menace of child abuse in the state.

Nine mothers of SOS village were conferred with the Ring of Honour by the president of SOS international.

The nine mothers are Mrs Ibijoke Falaye, Iyabo Odumosu, Adeyemi Osikoya, Pauline Idris, Maria Enumah, Esther Ambali, Dorcas Adetola and Folake Ogunmola. They were awarded a gold ring with the logo of the SOS International engraved on it and a certificate of honour.

Egbodaghe said mothers are honoured after the completion of every 10 years of dedicated service to the needy children.

He further stated that the mission of the SOS children’s villages is to help abandoned, homeless and deprived children by providing them a mother, brothers, sisters, a home, a community, proper education and a strong foundation for an independent and secure life.