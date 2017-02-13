SOS children’s villages Nigeria committed to SDGs, seeks government intervention

By Adedeji Adeyemi Fakorede

The international president of SOS Children’s villages , Mr Siddaryha Kaul, says his organisation would work towards the achievement of the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that have replaced the Millennium Development Goals.

“SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria has committed itself to six global goals, namely: Poverty Eradication, Good Health, Quality Education, Good Jobs and Economic Growth, Reducing Inequalities and Promoting Peace and Justice,” Mr Kaul said.

As a renowned social development organisation with a special emphasis on children’s welfare, the SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria has over the years complemented government efforts towards the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by focusing on four key areas: economic development, access to social services, child protection and building a strong civil society. With the introduction of the SDGs, Kaul said, SOS Nigeria was even more committed to continuing with what it was best noted for – a loving home for every child. At the 70th UN General Assembly, members adopted an expansive and ambitious set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aim to “end poverty in all its forms” by 2030. The SDGs succeed the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) as the UN’s chief initiative for advancing basic living standards in the world and addressing a range of issues, including armed conflict, climate change and equality. Kaul further stated that the result of the economic opportunities given to caregivers of vulnerable children is that 17 million children in Nigeria are vulnerable children who have shifted from dependency to self-reliant basis. The organisation has, therefore, over the years, channelled its support to such groups through the areas of care, education, healthcare, personal development and advocacy.

He said the main objective was to prevent the worst-case scenario of child abandonment, hence the community intervention programme that focused on building the capacity of families and communities to enable them to effectively and sustainably provide care for their children and also advocate their rights. “With a belief system of empowering communities and families, SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria seeks to take charge of the continuous development of its children through well-established community support mechanisms, networks and partnerships,” he said. The board chaiman of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Mr Sylvester Egbhodaghe, also emphasised the successful implementation of the project that had proven the relevance of sustainable community development, which made it possible for communities to rely on their resources and strengths to address the myriads of problems that confronted them.

He indicated that the enormous potentials and opportunities that existed in the communities were sufficient for the community members to drive (their own) change and development.

While highlighting the contributions of national and international donors, some key community-based organisations, individual partners and opinion leaders were also acknowledged and rewarded based on their hard work in making the project a success and putting in place mechanisms to ensure sustainable support for the well-being of vulnerable children and their families. He further highlight the need for the government and other benevolent institutions to join hands with the SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria to improve and sustain the well-being of children through community interventions and direct support.