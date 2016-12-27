Southern Kaduna Killings: APC National Youth Leader takes on Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina

Ismaeel Ahmeed, National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked Femi Adesina, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign if “he doesn’t want the job”.

Accusing Adesina of making some condescending statements, Ahmeed said the presidential spokesman cannot destroy “what we have spent a decade and half building”.

He took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Ahmeed statement comes a day after Adesina said his principal has not commented on the killings in Kaduna state because the president “cannot talk on everything”.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” he told Channels Television.