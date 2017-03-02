Spain appoints first female Minister of Sex

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, has appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s sex tsar to get Spaniards to produce more babies.

The PM said the idea was for his government to boost the country’s declining birth rate, saying Spain has one of the lowest birth rate among developed countries.

It was learnt that the country is facing a population crisis, with fewer births than deaths recorded for the first time in 2016.

Experts explained that “long working hours and a culture of eating late at night and going to bed after midnight are partly to blame for the nation’s sex famine.”

However, Rafael Puyol, of the IE Business School in Madrid, said: “They do not help with making a family. Then when a child arrives it is even worse.”

It was learnt that since 2008, the number of births in Spain has plunged by 18 per cent.

And the number of childless couples has nearly tripled from 1.5million in 1977 to 4.4million in 2015.

Most Spanish women say they would like two or more children but in 2015 those aged 18 to 49 had an average of 1.3 children – well below the Eruopean Union figure of 1.58.