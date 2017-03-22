Stakeholders to meet on cyber attack

Following the growing cyber security challenges in West Africa, Nigeria Security Conference 2017 (NaijaSecCon’17), is being convened to educate the participants on the techniques deployed by hackers.

The conference, slated for May 4th, will educate participants on hack techniques and will be exclusively focused on technical contents delivered by ethical hackers and security experts.

Recall that a recent report by Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cyber security solutions, in collaboration with INTERPOL, released a research result on cybercriminal activity in West Africa, showing that scams targeting individuals and businesses have grown exponentially since 2013.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) and tax scams are complex attacks that take more time and investment, but the average BEC scam results in a pay-out of $140,000, making it worth the extra time and effort.

The prevalence of cybercrime in West Africa has peaked up with the spread of Ransomware, which leave victim businesses crippled and redundant, except adequate measures are put in place to mitigate this kind of attack.

As a result, NaijaSecCon17 aims to showcase the emergence of this threat to growing businesses with a view to finding a way around the attacks.

The ‘Insider Threat” is another form of attack that must not be ignored. Businesses today suffer losses on so many sides as a result of this kind of attack. The need therefore, for proper Incidence Response to be carried out, is hereby paramount.

As a result of a mistake, unwanted guests may be allowed in a Network and this calls for routine Digital Forensics to be conducted on such businesses. The need to conduct both internal and external examinations to determine the activities of the criminal will be highlighted at the Conference

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on the expectations at the forthcoming conference, and exhibition, the Lead Convener, Rotimi Akinyele, said that NaijaSecCon’17 will unveil the latest cyber-attacks, techniques and tactics used by today’s hackers and demonstrate ways for participants to protect their networks and critical data.