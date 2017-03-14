Strange death hits NASS; clerk slumps, dies

The National Assembly in Abuja is mourning now as a clerk of the lower chamber identified as Mohammed Shuaibu, slumped and died in the office on Monday.

National Daily gathered that the Late Shuaibu was walking on a staircase before he collapsed and was immediately rushed to the National Assembly clinic.

He was confirmed dead by the doctors at the clinic.

The late Shuaibu, who hails from Zaria, Kaduna, reportedly died about 12 noon and his remains have been taken to his hometown for burial according to Islamic rites.

National Daily learnt that before his death on Monday, the ebullient clerk was said to have returned to Abuja on Sunday after spending the weekend with his family in Zaria.

Shuaibu, a clerk of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services was supposed to have a crucial meeting before his sudden death.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), described the late clerk as a “hard working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.”