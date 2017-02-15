Student sent to jail over robbery

A Gudu Upper Area Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday remanded a student, Mohammed Mohammed, 25, in prison for alleged armed robbery.

The Judge, Mr. Umar Kagarko, ordered the suspect to be held in prison until March 5, to enable the conclusion of investigations before bail can be considered.

Mohammed, a resident of Abuja slum, Mabuchi, is facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecutor, Mr. Donatus Abah, told the court that two women identified as Mrs. Angela Emegokwue and Mrs. Vivian Okolo, reported the matter to the FCT Police Command on March 27, 2016 about the robbery.

The suspect was said to have robbed the victims at their Plot 242 Mabuchi, Abuja after he conspired with five others who are now at large to rob them.

National Daily learnt that the suspect allegedly stole from the two women two laptops, GSM phones, two wrist watches, gold, earrings, travelling bag containing shoes and clothes, with a Lexus L300 jeep with registration No. YAB 214 TD, which belonged to Mrs. Emegokwue Angela.

It was further gathered that he also forcefully collected the victim’s ATM card and withdrew N100, 000 after the robbery incident.

The prosecutor revealed that during police’s investigation, the Lexus jeep and other items were recovered from him at Minna, Niger while making attempt to dispose them.

The offence is contrary to Sections 97 and 298(a) of the Penal Code and the suspect pleaded not guilty.