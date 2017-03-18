Sudanese Club , Al – Merrikh  attack Rivers United

By Esther Egbe

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have announced that they will send a strongly-worded protest to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the ‘unwarranted’ attack on players and officials of the club in Omdurman on Friday by fans of Sudanese club, Al-Merrikh.

The United contingent was pelted with various objects as they made their way to training at the Al-Merrikh Stadium, Omdurman.

National Daily gathered that One official of the Rivers United FC, Ogude Bright was left injured after an object thrown by the irate fans hit him in the face.

Rivers United have now confirmed that they will lodge an official complaint to Caf over the unsavoury incident.

“This is unacceptable. We treated them very well when they came to Nigeria for the first leg and there were no complaints.

“We are bitterly disappointed at the attacks directed towards us (on Friday) and the cub will write a formal protest letter to Caf over this unwarranted treatment meted out to us.

“Hopefully, Caf will take action,” Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Honourable Boma Iyaye, who led the Rivers United contingent to Sudan said.

Rivers United and Al Merreikh will meet on Sunday in a second leg, first round clash of the 2017 Caf Champions League at the Al-Merrik Stadium, Omdurman.

The Nigerian club won the first leg 3-0 in Port Harcourt last Sunday.