Suicide bombers kill mother, children

Three suicide bombers on Saturday night launched an attack on Ummarari Village in Jere Local Government of Borno State killing a mother, her two children and a member of Civilian JTF.

National Daily gathered that the attack occurred after Ishai Muslim prayers.

Apart from the four persons killed, eight others were severely injured.

National Daily further learnt that he bombers included an adult and two teenagers.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed that the bodies of the dead and the injured had been evacuated.

Abdulkadir said: “the casualties were evacuated to Borno State Specialist Hospital while the remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.”