Super Eagles Friendlies: Real reasons Osimhen was dropped for Olanrewaju 

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has finally extended invitation to Austria Wien’s striker, Kayode Olanrewaju, ahead of the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso later this month.

The former U-20 player was initially overlooked despite his impressive performace for his club in recent time, but was called upon to replace injured Wolfsburg striker, Victor Osimhen.

The player who has scored 16 goals for his club this season will be making his debut for the national team after featuring for the youth teams from the U-17 to the Olympic side. “I am very happy that finally the handlers of the national team have counted me worthy for invitation,” he said.

“I want to thank all those who believed in me and I will do everything possible to give this opportunity my very best.” The former Apoel Netanya of Israel striker is expected to process his UK Visa from Austria so as to join the team when they converge in London ahead of the first match with Senegal on March 23, at the Barnet FC Stadium.