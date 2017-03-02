Teenager stabs BRT driver with knife

A 19-year-old jobless youth identified as Mathew Obong was on Thursday dragged before an unmarked Ikeja Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) driver with a knife at Oshodi.

The suspect, a resident of Ajanayo Street, Oniwaya, Lagos, was charged for assault, breach of peace, causing grievous harm and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Emmaunel Ajayi, said the accused committed the offences on February 22 at Cappa Junction near Oshodi, Lagos.

He said the accused with others still at large, had conspired and assaulted the BRT driver, Mr Stanley Kalu, when he came out of his vehicle to urinate.

The complainant was said to have attacked the driver claiming that the driver beamed his headlight on them hence he was attacked with a knife and stabbed all over his body several times at Oshodi towards Mushin when he made a U-turn at Cappa Junction.

“After the passengers had disembarked, the complainant made a U-turn and parked to urinate. The accused attacked him claiming that he beamed the headlight of the bus on them.

“The accused removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed him. He and his accomplices ran away when they realised blood was gushing out of the complainant’s body.

“However, when the police stormed the scene, they were able to get the accused arrested,” he told the court.

Not done, after stabbing him, it was gathered that the accused collected his N13, 500 from his pocket, an offence which contravened Sections 166, 171, 243 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

National Daily learnt that Section 243 of the law prescribes a maximum of seven years imprisonment.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.