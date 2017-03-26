Threesome! See what Toke, Banky W, Tekno did this weekend

On Saturday, March 25th, Cîroc Ultra-Premium Vodka unveiled three brand influencers in spectacular fashion to unsuspecting A-listers at the Sky Lounge Restaurant, Lagos. Best-selling author and media personality,Toke Makinwa; chart topping artist/ producer, Tekno; and veteran crooner,Banky W were handpicked for their individual embodiment of CÎROC’s playful luxe attitude and will launch the brand’s On Arrival campaign in April 2017.

The unveiling tagged ‘Cîroc Dejeuner Buffet’ was a defining cultural moment for the tastemakers, socialites and creative-types in attendance. Hosted by Ace comic Bovi; guests enjoyed a fabulous assortment of CÎROC Summer cocktails whilst savoring the lavish selection of brunch favorites from homemade pastries and French toast to sumptuous deserts.