Troops  kill 4 Boko Haram insurgents

The ongoing military operations to rout the left over of Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast has led to the killing of four terrorists in an ambush.
National Daily learnt that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE ambushed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists at Borno State College of Business Studies (BOCOS) along Bama-Ngurosoye road, Borno State.
They killed four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered one AK-56 Rifle, 60 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, three AK-56 Rifle Magazines, one Boko Haram terrorists flag, five SIM Cards and five Bicycles.
