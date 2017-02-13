Trump speaks with President Buhari on terrorism

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on Monday, spoke with its Nigerian counterpart Mohammadu Buhari commending him on the fight against terrorism.

In a telephone conversation with President Buhari, who is presently recuperating in London, used the opportunity to invite Buhari to Washington at a date convenient to both leaders.

According to the Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina said in a statement in Abuja that the two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

He reiterated that President Trump encouraged President Buhari to work assiduously to ensure that the remaining Chibok girls are rescued even as he also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls so far.

Donald Trump said he was ready to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria, in the area of military weapons to combat terrorism.

This is the first time the US president would speak with any African leader since he assumed office on the 20th January, 2017.