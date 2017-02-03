Tuface vows to embark on protest despite police warning

By ANDREW OJIEZEL

A popular musician, Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface (2Baba) has vowed to embark

on his planned protest against Federal Government policies despite police warning against it.

The musician had earlier announced that he would lead a protest in Lagos on February 6 to express Nigerians’ disapproval of the federal government, particularly condemning its failure to alleviate the economic crisis facing the country.

Nigerian hip-hop artist Innocent Idibia, more popularly known by his stage names 2Baba and Tuface, said his protest slated for February 6 would go on as planned despite the Lagos State Police’s banning of the event.

The musician had earlier announced that he would lead a protest in Lagos on February 6 to express Nigerians’ disapproval of the federal government, particularly condemning its failure to alleviate the economic crisis facing the country.

However, the Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, warned Mr. Idibia that hoodlums would “hijack” the protest and use it to disturb public peace and wreak havoc in the city.

“We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” he said on Wednesday .

Mr. Owoseni did not clarify who he suspected would “hijack” the protest. Regardless, he cancelled the event, proclaiming that it was in the interest of public safety to do so.

EiE and other civil society organizations have condemned the protest ban and the police’s decision to not provide security for the protesters.