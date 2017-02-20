Twerking:  New job in town, pays as high as N3.8m per month

A Nigerian lady based in the United States of America simply recognized as Ms Damn is steadily captaining a new industry. She is very influential on Instagram where she boasts of over a million followers, even bigger than some of our celebrities down here (Don Jazzy follows her too).

She specializes in twerking and known for doing the ‘#walktwerkclapaway’ as seen on her Instagram bio. She is very proud of her Nigeria heritage and she refers to herself as the ‘Naija Princess’ which she includes on over 70% of the contents on her page.

She is also known to be very friendly with Nigerian guys on social media. She has a page on Connect Pal where each member pays about $12 dollars per month (that is N3800 per month) just to watch her dance seductively and display her bosom and bum.

According to National Daily findings, her page has thousands of subscribers making her a very rich young girl who merely sits back at home to smile to the bank without a regular job. If just 1000 of her subscribers pay the N3800, she’ll be collecting N3.8m per month. Cool cash!

The curvy young lady who has a passion for stripping is also into event promotions as she is invited to nightclubs and other social gatherings to serve as a centre of attraction with handsome rewards.

Much personal details about her real names, education and family background remain fuzzy.

Twerking is a kind of dance to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance. Other popular Nigerians that have benefited from the art are Maheeda and Sarah Ofili.

Recently Genevieve Nnaji also wowed the world when he posted a video of her doing the twerk.

