Two kidnapped German archaeologists freed by abductors

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The two German archaeologists kidnapped by Fulani Herdsmen at Jenjela village in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State have been released.

They were released along Katari Village Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, less than 48 hours after after the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to rescue them unhurt.

The German archaeologists, Prof. Peter Breunij and his associate Johannes Buringer, were violently abducted last Wednesday killing two persons who wanted to stop them from carrying it the act.

National Daily gathered that the victims were released on Saturday , about 1850hours, by their abductors without any injury and have reunited with the officials of the German embassy.

As efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act, a police source hinted that “After intensive pressure and surveillance around the area/forest by a Combined IRT Operatives, Anti-Kidnapping Unit Kaduna, PMF personnel and Aerial Patrol, the two Germans were released on Saturday about 1850hrs by their abductors along Katari Village, Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“They were unhurt and re-united with Mr. Dominik Muler and others of the German Embassy Abuja. Serious efforts is on course to track and arrest the culprits,” police added.