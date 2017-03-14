Two men arraigned for attempted murder

Two men, Odunayo Owolabi, 21, and Azeez Agbaje, 21, have been arraigned before an Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court for assaulting one Favour Edet.

According to court documents, Agbaje tore Edet’s clothes while Owolabi attempted to stab her with a knife at the Kings Hotel, located at Ebute Metta area of Lagos state.

The incident happened at 2pm, on March 11.

The prosecutor said the crime contravened Section 23 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state. Owolabi and Agbaje pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them.

Magistrate Fawowe-Erusiafe admitted the defendants to a N50,000 bail and two sureties in like sum.