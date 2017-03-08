ULC pickets ZTE over inhuman treatment of Nigerians workers

gives 7days ultimatum of compliance

The United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), infuriated by the deliberate short change of Nigerians working in ZTE Communication laid siege on the premises to demand total compliance with provision of Nigeria labour laws and a halt of abuse of Nigerian workers.

ULC picketed ZTE on behalf of an affiliate body, the Private Telecommunication and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), which the foreign communication company had depressed for long under harsh working conditions.

ZTE, a Chinese telecoms company providing telecom equipment,telecom site construction and maintenance services in Nigeria was alleged to have indulge in all manner of abuses to siphon foreign exchange out of the Nigerian economy through expatriate​ quota abuse.

The company also engage naive Chinese youth who has no skill,paying them bogus salaries after which they end up being trained by Nigerians who earn only a little fraction of the amount paid to the Chinese.

“Painfully, the Nigerian staff have no permanent contract,are under constant threat of being sacked while the ZTE management has refused to recognise the workers Union, PTECSSAN and has refused to remit deducted workers check up dues into the union’s account”.

After over two hours of untempered picketing, the ZTE management gave in to the angling of ULC represented by the General Secretary Didi Adodo and Deputy General Secretary Comrade Onyeka Chris and ULC chairman Lagos, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodoh.

Korodoh commended the security agents and members for their maximum cooperation all through the picketing exercise, noting that much can be achieved if such culture of civility is maintained by Nigerian security agents.

Comrade Onyeka while addressing members noted that issues raised has been adequately addressed and result would be seen within the next seven days.

He noted that,”ZTE has been made complaint with labour laws,it had earlier refused to recognise unionism before but now they accord full recognition to PTECSSAN and have also relinquished the initially witheld check up dues.

“They also pledged to remain compliant and opened to negotiation with the union, till agreement is reached within seven days from now, hence forth, no staff shall be victimized”. He affirms.

The Chairman PTECSSAN Comrade Oladapo Moses noted the move was incensed by the inimical clause of redundancy existent in ZTE Nigeria which has been put on hold after the picketing.

“If any of our staff is victimized after this action we will shut down Lagos, I just give order for the reopening of our Abuja branch now, and we will not allow inhuman treatment on Nigerians working here again”.Oladapo reiterated.