UN condemns Boko Haram suicide bombing in Maiduguri

By OKOSUN DENNIS

The United Nations has condemned, in very strong terms, the suicide attacks on Maiduguri by suspected female bombers on Thursday night and Friday that led to the death of no fewer than eight persons.

The Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Mr Farhan Haq, expressed worries over repeated terrorist attacks on displaced people in two locations in northeastern Nigeria.

Farhan said, “While the number of dead and injured among civilians is not yet clear, Boko Haram reportedly launched a major attack using guns and explosives targeting the Custom House site that hosts more than 9,000 internally displaced people and the Muna Garage Park area where displaced people have gathered to return to their homes.

“These are not the first attacks affecting the most vulnerable people in the area. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reminds all parties to the conflict in Nigeria to ensure the safety and security of all civilian populations as required under international humanitarian law and international human rights law”.

National Daily gathered that about eight suspected female suicide bombers were involved in the attack on Maiduguri-Gamboru road.

However, NEMA spokesperson, Sani Datti, added that the suicide bombers came through Mafa- Dikwa road along Muna community on Thursday at around 11.00 p.m, in their desperate attempt to attack Maiduguri.

It was further learnt that the suicide bombers drove on a Volkswagen Golf car while few of the bombers detonated their explosives around Muna Dalti community, injuring seven local vigilantes, known as ‘Civilian Joint Task Force’.

Others were said to have made their way to a park where people were busy loading their trucks with goods for onward movement to Mafa, Dikwa and Ngala local government areas of the state.

As a result of the attack, about 14 trucks were burnt and scores others injured.