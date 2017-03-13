UN trains Nigeria’s Aviation security personnel

In apparent bid to equip them for protection at the duty post, and also combat the spate of terrorism threats globally, the United Nations Aviation School Project has commenced training of all Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye, who made this known, stated that the objective is to effectively mitigate the threat posed to civil aviation by terrorist organisations.

He further explained that the training would also provide a key element for a robust national aviation security policy to meet global standards in infrastructure, safety and security, adding that this initiative would enhance the capacity within the UN system to help interested member states to implement the multiple dimension of countering terrorism.

He informed that the 120-day training tagged, ‘’Train the Trainer’’ commenced on Monday, March 6, 2017, simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja.

The UN-initiated programme comprises of 34 Aviation Security personnel from both Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), adding that while NCAA has four personnel, FAAN, who provides security surveillance at all the airports has 30 participants.

The training, he said is currently holding at both FAAN Training School in Lagos and at the NCAA Training Hall at Abuja.

Adurogboye hinted that a total of 25 countries were considered and that Nigeria was chosen for the pilot programme, adding that it was in appreciation of its clear and well-documented roadmap on developing the aviation sector, with particular emphasis on safety and security.

The train the trainer programme, is being anchored by Redline Assured Security Company of United Kingdom on behalf of the UN while the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman is coordinating on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The UN Project coordinator is Mr. Douglas Melvin and the four Aviation Security trainers for Lagos are Neil Coull, Clare Broolley, Kelly Porter and Ish Rahman.

Recalled that the UN General Assembly adopted the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy on September 8, 2008 and Aviation School Project is one the programmes for implementation.