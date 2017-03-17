University lures Nigeria students with $1.5m scholarship grants

A Scotland based University, Robert Gordon University (RGU), says it is offering £1.5 million scholarships to Nigerian students to study in Aberdeen in the North East of Scotland.

The university made the announcement in a statement by its Senior Communication Officer, Ms Anna Duthie.

Duthie said the scholarship was part of RGU’s commitment to attract top students from across the world to Scotland in order to provide diverse university community and multicultural learning environment.

She added that the scholarships were in different categories ranging from 500 to 15,000 pounds.

According to her, the scholarships have variety of forms such as offering of discount on courses, funding of first year of study and covering of full cost of degrees.

“Talented students from around the globe have the opportunity to benefit from a number of scholarships being offered by RGU across a wide range of subjects at undergraduate and postgraduate level courses,’’ she said.

Duthie quoted Prof. David Ashall, Dean of Students’ Recruitment, RGU as saying, “Promoting international diversity is hugely important to the university community.

“We are proud to offer highly valuable scholarship opportunities to students from around the globe.Scotland welcomes thousands of international students from more than 130 countries each year, we want to build on this by attracting more students to study at RGU.

Duthie disclosed that RGU also participates in a number of national scholarships such as the British Council India, ‘GREAT’ Scholarship programme, in addition to its own scholarship offerings and industry funded bursaries,

She said that the scholarship would provide 10,000 pounds funding to international students seeking to study Architecture, Computer Science, Engineering, Pharmacy and Life sciences subjects.

According to her, RGU is an associate of Scotland’s Saltire Scholarship Scheme.

“The scholarship sees the university and the Scottish Government jointly fund of 4,000 pounds study bursaries for citizens and permanent residents of China, Canada, Hong Kong, India and Pakistan.

“More information about RGU wide range of scholarship offering and application can be accessed through its website, www.rgu.ac.uk/scholarships,’’ she said.