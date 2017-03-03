Unlucky Saraki Boys lose to brilliant Flying Antelopes in Enugu

A brilliant individual goal scored by Daniel Etor was all Rangers International of Enugu needed to secure a 1-0 victory over Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The hosts started the game brightly and left the visitors chasing their own shadows while the Flying Antelopes were flashing the passes across the length and breadth of the field.

The Saraki Boys after taken a while to settle into the game were dangerous going forward as Mohammed Mohammed pinned Papic Ousmane to his territory leaving Ugwu Uwadiegwu to the Senegalese rescue.

Etor who was one of the most outstanding players on the field, picked a pass from Charles Helong, the former ABS FC attacker outsmarted three players before he buried the ball to Abdullahi Boje’s far right.

ABS FC Coach, Henry Makinwa introduced Adeshina Gata to stop Osas Okoro from assisting his attack, a tactics that paid off for the former Rayo Vallecano attacker as the Flying Antelopes’ right wing back remained in his territory since Gata came on.

After the goal, the Flying Antelopes got gripped of the game again and finished the first half on a high note.

The Makinwa wards are the better side for the most parts of the 2nd half but an experienced midfield Marshalled by Obinna Nwobodo and Chiamaka Madu were hard knots for ABS attackers to crack.

Speaking after the game to National Daily , ABS FC Coach, Henry Makinwa revealed that it was not a day for his team because the boys did not display the true spirit of ABS FC people are used to.

“We played very bad today, this is not ABS everybody knows.

“The reason was because we played against a better team, they played better than us.

“Fatigue affected us, tiredness too, we played on Sunday and made over 700 kilometres of journey to play here today.

“Of cause that is not the major reason, we played a better side that outclassed us in every departments and I accept it” Makinwa said.

He said he will be going home to restrategise again and correct some of the mistakes noticed in today’s game.

Also speaking after the game, ABS FC midfielder, Abubakar Chindo, agreed with his coach that they played a better side.

Chindo said the result was an unfortunate one because they came to win or at least pick a draw in Enugu.

The former Kogi United player said his team is targeting the league title or at least a top four finish.

ABS FC will now lock horns with Katsina United on Sunday in Ilorin.