Vehicle theft: 5 dragged to court

Five men were on Friday arraigned at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti over alleged theft of four vehicles.

The suspects Olajide Adekeye (57), Friday Omoniyi (33); Edward Dickson (57) and Ubale Ahmed (48) were said to have received the stolen vehicles from Ajisafe Temitope‎.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo, of the Ekiti State Police Command, told the court that the suspects committed the offence in October, 2016.

According to Leranmo, alleged that Temitope stole an Isuzu Midi bus, a Daewoo Lamoi car, Honda Hala car, and a Mazda 626 car from different unnamed people.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Section 390 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

Although they pleaded not guilty, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to each of them in various sums and sureties while the case was adjourned to May 8 for hearing.