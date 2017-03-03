Victor Moses becomes highest-paid Nigerian footballer in Europe with new Chelsea deal

Nigerian forward and Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses on Wednesday penned a new deal with the Blues reportedly worth over 100, 000 pounds a week.

By this he becomes the highest paid Nigerian player in Europe.

The 26-year-old former Wigan Athletic player has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in the club’s pursuit of silverware under Italian gaffer, Antonio Conte.

National Daily gathered that the two-year extension deal will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

He said after signing the contract, “I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

Also Chelsea’s Technical Director, Michael Emenalo, noted, “We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

“This new contract is testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.”