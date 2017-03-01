Walter Onnoghen Confirmed Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate Wednesday confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive chief justice of the federation.

Onnoghen was confirmed after he appeared before the upper legislative chamber presided over by Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The hearing lasted for 45 minutes.

He fielded questions from the lawmakers who asked him about his plans to take the judiciary forward.

The supreme court justice assured the senators that judiciary would be independent under his stewardship.

He was confirmed after a voice vote.

Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State, and Ita Enag, Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on senate, were present during the confirmation hearing.