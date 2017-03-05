By Esther Egbe

Akwa United’s Chief Coach Aliyu Zubairu has revealed that the team has recovered from their midweek defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia and are determined to return to winning ways when they engage ElKanemi Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the MatchDay 12 fixture Coach Aliyu told National Daily that the team will build on their impressive home form and push for the maximum three points on Sunday.

“We have put the defeat against Nasarawa United behind us. Our focus is now on winning the next game against El Kanemi Warriors and improving our position on the league table”.

” Our ball play is good and we are unbeaten at home this season. So we hope to continue with that winning mentality. All matches are very important either at home or away, so we will go into the match against El Kanemi with the right frame of mind and we are determined to take all the chances that will come our way” Coach Aliyu explained.

Coach Aliyu appealed to the fans to give the team the needed support which according to him will spur them up to succeed.

The Promise Keepers defeated Abia Warriors 3-1 in their last home match while El Kanemi Warriors recorded a 3-1 win over Sunshine Stars on Matchday 11 in Maiduguri.

Akwa United who occupied 13th position on the NPFL table will be expecting to grab their fourth win of the season when they battle El-Kanemi Warriors who are joint league leaders with 21 points from 11